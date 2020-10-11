https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/kanye-west-releases-campaign-ad-emphasizing-importance-faith?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Music superstar and long-shot 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West emphasized the importance of faith in a presidential campaign advertisement released on Monday.

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion including of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored,” West says in the ad.

“We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be,” he declares at the conclusion of his message.

The campaign ad includes a call for people to write-in West’s name.

West was a latecomer to the 2020 presidential contest, having officially announced in July, and he did not get onto the ballot of a significant number of states.

“Black babies lives matter 1000 black children are aborted daily,” West tweeted on Monday.

