The security guard hired by 9NEWS Denver, an NBC affiliate, who allegedly murdered a right-wing protester on Saturday was not licensed to be a security guard in Denver, according to the city.

Matthew Robert Dolloff, 30, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Lee Keltner, 49, a Navy veteran. Dolloff was allegedly a private security guard who was contracted through Pinkerton by 9NEWS.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses told CBS Denver in a statement that Dolloff is not licensed to be a security guard in the city:

We searched our records and there is no record for an active licensed security guard now or ever for an individual named Matthew Doloff or Dolloff. If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law. Administratively, a security guard operating without a license could be fined up to $999 dollars and face up to a year in jail. The company he works for is also legally responsible for making sure all their security guard employees have a license and could face administrative action against their required security guard employer license if they have security guards working without a license. We have an open administrative investigation in this case. If there is a violation of Denver rules, the security guard employer is subject to having their license show caused and there would be a public hearing to determine the status of the license going forward. This case is in the investigative portion and there has been no show cause issued. There is also a potential criminal aspect to this.

NEW: Denver Dept of Excise and Licenses confirms “there is no record for an active licensed security guard now or ever for an individual named Matthew Doloff or Dolloff. If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law”. More tonight on @CBSDenver at 10p pic.twitter.com/mFAYXZ1er5 — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) October 11, 2020

The Denver Police Department said that investigators were “unaware” of whether Dolloff “is personally affiliated with any political organization.” Reports appear to show that he is a solid leftist.

So the Denver @9NEWS security shooter, Matthew Robert Dolloff, now arrested for murder has quite the Facebook post history. From F@ck the Police (FTP), to sharing Occupy Denver/ Democrats, to his F@ck Trump.

What I can’t find is any kind of security/police/military background. pic.twitter.com/oPtb2YSpR3 — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 11, 2020

The shooting took place as two opposing groups of demonstrators—right-wing protesters gathered for a “Patriot Rally” and far-left activists gathered for a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive”—faced off at the Civic Center on Saturday.

“No other suspects are being sought in connection to this incident,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement. “The 2nd person held immediately following the incident was released after speaking w/investigators. This remains an active investigation; any additional updates will be posted as they become available.”

UPDATE 3/3: No other suspects are being sought in connection to this incident. The 2nd person held immediately following the incident was released after speaking w/investigators. This remains an active investigation; any additional updates will be posted as they become available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

