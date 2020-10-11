https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maxines-mansion-new-political-ad-is-killer/

Joe Collins – Mansion Maxine

Republican Joe Collins, a Navy veteran challenging Maxine Waters in California’s 43rd Congressional District, launched a campaign ad today blasting the congresswoman for residing outside the district she represents while her constituents “suffer the consequences” of her policies.

“Maxine does not live in her district. But I do. I was born right here in South L.A., in a place Maxine refuses to live. Maxine Waters does not drink our water. She does not breathe our air. And while she sits here in her mansion, our district is in ruins.”

Do you know where I am?

Maxine Waters’ $6 Million Mansion. Do you know where I’m NOT?

