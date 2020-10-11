https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maxines-mansion-new-political-ad-is-killer/

Posted by Kane on October 11, 2020 10:25 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Joe Collins – Mansion Maxine

Republican Joe Collins, a Navy veteran challenging Maxine Waters in California’s 43rd Congressional District, launched a campaign ad today blasting the congresswoman for residing outside the district she represents while her constituents “suffer the consequences” of her policies.

“Maxine does not live in her district. But I do. I was born right here in South L.A., in a place Maxine refuses to live. Maxine Waters does not drink our water. She does not breathe our air. And while she sits here in her mansion, our district is in ruins.”

Bonus Clip — Tucker follows the money on Maxine

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...