Two of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have had their bond set at $10 million.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 26, were both charged with terrorism counts, providing support for planned terrorist actions, gang membership, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Hill. The duo was arraigned on Thursday.

Four other men have been swept up in the alleged plot and also racked up felony charges, including for supporting terrorist acts and possessing firearms. Their bond was set at $250,000. In total, seven people were charged with a combined total of 19 state felony charges. Six others have been indicted on federal charges.

A federal affidavit was made public on Thursday and detailed how the FBI believed that the men were planning a plot against Whitmer, a Democrat, who had angered some right-wing activists with her stringent coronavirus restrictions.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” the FBI said. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced during a Thursday news conference that the men were tied to the “Wolverine Watchmen” militia group.

“The individuals in custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence, intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the Capitol building of Michigan and to kidnap government officials, including the governor of Michigan,” Nessel said.