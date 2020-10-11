https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mikehuckabee-biden-packingcourt/2020/10/11/id/991440

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for refusing to disclose his position on packing the Supreme Court, telling “Fox & Friends” on Sunday that his answer is bizarre and insane.

“It’s like going to the car dealership to buy a new car and the car salesman says, ‘look, I’m going to tell you what this car is going to cost after you sign the papers and take out the loan without an amount on it. I’ll fill that in later.”

Huckabee went on to ask if anybody is “stupid enough to vote for a guy who tells you, ‘I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to do until after you vote for me, get me in office and then good luck with the results.’”

He also slammed Biden’s contention that it is “unconstitutional” for the Republicans to vote on the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Surpeme Court at this juncture.

“Joe might want to read the Constitution sometime,” Huckabee said, explaining that the Constitution explicitly says that a president is in office for the full four-year term. Even when the voting starts for the next term, the current president “doesn’t cease to be president. None of his powers are taken away.”

The former Arkansas governor also said that Biden casting doubt on the outcome of the result of the upcoming election should not be surprising.

“That’s what the Democrats have done for four years,” Huckabee said. “They never accepted the 2016 election, why on Earth would we believe that they would accept the 2020 election if they don’t get what they want. That is really an affront to the American system.”

