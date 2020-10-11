https://saraacarter.com/andrew-weissmann-trump-could-try-to-self-pardon-if-he-doesnt-win-in-november/

October 11, 2020

Andrew Weissmann, One of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s top lieutenants told MSNBC’s Deadline White House on Friday that he thinks that President Trump would try to pardon himself if he loses in the upcoming November election.

“I think the President if he’s not re-elected, is going to be very busy,” said Weissmann. “I think we may see the president do so something we’ve never seen any president do, which is: try to self-pardon.”

