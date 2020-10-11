https://www.faithwire.com/2020/10/09/must-see-revival-lands-at-chicagos-midway-airport-as-passengers-spontaneously-sing-amazing-grace/

CBN News has covered stories of revival taking place all across the country this year, including the massive gathering of repentance called “The Return” in the nation’s capital on September 26. Now a spontaneous display of spiritual boldness has landed at the passenger terminal of an airport located in Chicago, Illinois, and it’s gone viral.



A crowd of passengers at Midway Airport were waiting for their plane at the gate and decided it was a good time to proclaim God’s glory and goodness.

The powerful moment of preaching and praise was caught on a short video titled “This is America”, and it’s already received more than half a million views on social media in just four days.

In the video, an impromptu preacher proclaims, “All you gotta do is call on the grace of God.” Then a chorus of “Amazing Grace” breaks out. Check it out below:

This story was first published on CBNNews.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

