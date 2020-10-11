https://mediarightnews.com/mike-lindell-says-networks-wont-let-him-advertise-his-book-because-they-know-it-tells-the-truth-about-trump/

President Trump’s Minnesota Honorary Campaign Chairman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he is fed up because networks, including Fox News, won’t let him advertise his book “because they know it tells the truth about” Trump.

In an earlier tweet, he said, “Networks are choosing not to run commercials for my book! Even @FoxNews! I am blocked from advertising my book on almost all the networks because they know it tells the truth about our great president @realDonaldTrump!”

Networks are choosing not to run commercials for my book! Even @FoxNews! I am blocked from advertising my book on almost all the networks because they know it tells the truth about our great president @realDonaldTrump! — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) October 10, 2020

Liz Willis, who is a marketing coordinator at RSBN, responded in a tweet to Lindell that he could advertise with them and they’d “be happy to partner” with him.

Advertise with @RSBNetwork– we’d be happy to partner with you! 🇺🇸 — Liz (@LizWillis_) October 10, 2020

Last month, Lindell spoke at a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance event in Washington, DC and he had said that he was going to donate proceeds form the book to the event.

Mike will be speaking today around 1pm CT at The Return 2020 @2020_return: National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance live from the Washington Monument! You can watch the livestream here: https://t.co/9cW8MPN04D pic.twitter.com/N06NXYiMEv — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) September 26, 2020

Prior to that event, he said that he was going to launch the Lindell Recovery Network and there is a website where he has a video and shows videos of other people talking about their recovery.

The book talks extensively about his recovery from being an addict and why he has become such a dedicated supporter of Trump.