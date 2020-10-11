https://www.zerohedge.com/political/white-supremacist-narrative-unravels-whitmer-kidnap-suspect-attended-blm-rally-another

Last week, the FBI says it foiled a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D), after the FBI infiltrated an anti-government militia and arrested 13 members who “talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor.”

And while the FBI never suggested a race-based ideology in its criminal complaint, the MSM – as well as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D), took the ‘white supremacist’ ball and ran with it – hard.

On Friday, however, the Washington Post profiled several members of the group. Notably absent were accusations of ‘white supremacy’ – perhaps after acknowledging:

“One of alleged plotters, 23-year-old Daniel Harris, attended a Black Lives Matter protest in June , telling the Oakland County Times he was upset about the killing of George Floyd and police violence .”

Another alleged plotter, Brandon Caserta, called President Trump a ‘tyrant’ – adding ‘ Trump is not your friend, dude. ‘ Caserta notably has an anarchist flag behind him in several videos he’s recorded.

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hated President Trump too! “Trump is not your friend dude” He says Trump is “a tyrant” & calls President Trump an “enemy”. pic.twitter.com/T5paEeTkiJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

“They are oppressing you for a paycheck. If you’re still supporting law enforcement, you are supporting the people who are enforcing slavery on everyone else.” This is Brandon Caserta, a man who was arrested for a plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. He’s a police hating anarchist. pic.twitter.com/3qGZpPpOJw — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

Again, there isn’t a shred of evidence included in the FBI’s criminal complaint, nor subsequent reporting, that the men adhered to a white supremacist ideology – a false narrative.

And so, it appears that the FBI busted an anarchist, anti-government militia which plotted violence against elected officials – yet hated both sides of the aisle.

Let’s see how fast this entire affair disappears from the news cycle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

