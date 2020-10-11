https://www.njspotlight.com/video/murphy-says-hell-extend-oct-15-moratorium-on-utility-shutoffs/
Whether the recent COVID-19 surge is part of a larger trend is still unknown. So much attention has been paid to the larger pieces of the economic havoc wreaked by this virus — like job loss and mortgage or rent assistance — that some of the other vital needs of residents have flown under the radar. Like keeping the lights on or the hot water. There’s news of possible relief ahead as Senior Correspondent Brenda Flanagan reports.