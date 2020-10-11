https://nypost.com/2020/10/10/nfl-networks-ian-rapoport-suspended-for-manscaping-post/

Ian Rapoport said it was a clean shave, but he got nicked.

Rapoport, NFL Network’s insider extraordinaire, has been suspended because of an ad he posted on social media, for a product used to shave your groin, The Post has learned.

Rapoport announced his suspension on Twitter late on Friday. He said it will extend until Oct. 22. In the tweet, he said he posted “Something without clearance from NFL Network.” He did not say what it was.

The something, according to sources, was an advertisement for the Manscaped Lawn Mower electric trimmer, which is apparently the “perfect tool for your family jewels.”

While an NFL network spokesman declined comment, the trim job will keep Rapoport off air until later in October.

“I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake,” Rapoport tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

