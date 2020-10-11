https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news-other-campaigns/520559-north-dakota-farmer-goes-viral-for-biden-harris

A North Dakota farmer has gone viral for his hard-to-miss message supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocratic poll shows neck-and-neck race brewing in Florida House district Nebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Bringing Black men back home MORE and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden-Harris hay bale display set on fire in Massachusetts Local GOP, Democratic groups condemn letter threatening Biden supporters Democrats need to change messaging on abortion MORE‘s (D-Calif.).

Local station KFYR reported that cattle rancher and grain farmer Peter Larson plowed huge messages into his soybean fields, one supporting the Biden-Harris campaign and another supporting Democrats Shelley Lenz for governor and Ben Vig for lieutenant governor.

Peter Larson’s daughter and wife, Sandra Larson and Patti Larson, had no idea what he had done until several days later when the weather allowed for them to view it during a flyover. Sandra Larson later tweeted photos of what her father had done, and the images were shared by thousands of accounts, racking up more than 130,000 retweets in two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lifelong Democrat, Peter Larson told KFYR that this is the first time he has used his fields to share his political views. He hopes to encourage others to get out and vote.

Recent polls show Trump leading Biden by an average of 14 points in North Dakota, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average. The state overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2016, with the president getting 63 percent of the vote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

