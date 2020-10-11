https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/11/enough-is-enough-nypd-fed-up-as-teen-with-lengthy-record-of-assaulting-cops-is-let-back-into-public-again-983151

New York City police are becoming increasingly frustrated with left-wing prosecutors who refuse to file charges against repeat offenders, including an 18-year-old Manhattan man who was recently released from custody after three prior arrests for assaulting officers.

Angel Rivera was back on the streets on Saturday just a few days after another arrest for assaulting law enforcement, the New York Post reported, adding he “may be the latest poster child for junk justice in the Big Apple.”

Police sources told the paper that Rivera’s most recent arrest was Wednesday during a late-night scuffle with two officers outside the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn.

The suspect allegedly struck a number of officers with a metal barrier, then proceeded to punch an officer in the face, the Post said, adding that one officer was brought to Belleview Hospital for treatment.

The charges ranged from criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and assault. Police did say that Rivera managed to post bond in that case, however.

Last month, he was arrested for allegedly blocking traffic during a protest by standing in the street. During that Sept. 18 incident, he allegedly head-butted an officer and kicked another as he was being escorted to a prisoner van, police sources told the Post.

In that incident, he was only issued a desk appearance ticket and was released.

Rivera was arrested July 22 for second-degree assault after he was seen with a group of around 15 people standing in the middle of a street and refusing to disperse. He was accused of heaving a heavy object at one officer, causing damage to his riot shield, while allegedly pushing another officer who moved in to arrest him. He also allegedly kicked a third officer, police sources told the Post.

The same day Rivera was also charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for the unauthorized use of a credit card belonging to a woman who had gotten a court order of protection against him, the sources told the outlet.

On June 3, Rivera was arrested and charged with menacing after an incident on the Upper East Side. The repeat offender allegedly warned a man, “I will shoot you,” as he reached into his own book bag. A subsequent search did not turn up any weapon, however.

“It’s not like we’re not giving second chances, but there comes a point where enough is enough,” one senior law enforcement source told the Post. “I mean, he head-butted a cop, and we’re still giving second chances.”

Said another, sarcastically, “I guess the administration thinks it’s okay to keep releasing him. At this point we’re just working on hope, there is no plan.”

Police all around the country are exasperated with leftist prosecutors who, under the guise of ‘criminal justice reform,’ are refusing to prosecute several crimes, including assaults against officers.

A review by The Daily Caller News Foundation in August found that the campaigns of many of those prosecutors were funded, in large part, by billionaire leftist George Soros.

As a result, crime has steadily risen — and in some cities, dramatically so — over the past few years, including homicides and other violent offenses.

