https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/former-state-rep-candidate-caught-on-video-seeking-sex-with-boy/

CAUTION: Sexually Explicit Content and Images

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA – A group of pedophile hunters in Massachusetts say they recently caught Democrat Matt Trowbridge, a former candidate for state representative, showing up to meet whom he thought would be a 14-year-old boy for sex.

The citizen-activist group Predator Poachers Massachusetts undertakes “To Catch A Predator” – style stings and posts them on YouTube. In this case, a decoy posed as a 14-year-old boy, made contact with Trowbridge online and set up a tryst.

When Trowbridge arrived for the rendezvous, Predator Poachers was there to catch him on camera.

The pedo poachers bagged another one. This time it’s a guy who works at an old folks home in Wayland and ran for State Rep in North Attleboro. And he might be the nastiest one yet based on the chat logs.https://t.co/L9FtulM9J8 — Turtleboy Sports (@TurtleboyTweets) October 2, 2020

Before going to meet the decoy boy for sex, Trowbridge allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to the person he believed was 14 years old. He made a special effort to confirm the boy’s age.

Screenshots of the texts were first obtained by TB Daily News.

The screenshots leave no doubt that Trowbridge was aware of the fictional boy’s stated age. The reference to the decoy’s mother is only one example.

In other screen captures, when Trowbridge first inquired as to the boy’s age, the “boy” wrote “14 turning 15.”

Trowbridge responded, texting:

“Nice.”

It appears the two initially communicated on Grindr, and Trowbridge wrote:

“Wanna fool around and have some fun?”

The two then began text messaging.

Grindr is a location-based social networking and online-dating application for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. According to Wikipedia, it is the largest and most-popular gay mobile app in the world.

However, those revealing screen grabs are only some of the images of Trowbridge now found on the Internet. One image, found in numerous tweets, shows Trowbridge with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

State Rep Candidate – #MattTrowbridge (D) of Massachusetts, that’s standing behind @JoeBiden was caught trying to meet a minor. Why media so quiet??🤬🤬 @JrzyJoePiscopo@JoePiscopoShow@am970TheAnswer UPDATE: I included the texts he sent to her

(Copied from another post) pic.twitter.com/dUEF9r57ME — the big fellow (@borderfox116) October 9, 2020

In this undated photo, Trowbridge avidly looks on as former Vice President Biden greets a young girl.

Despite his only predatory behavior, information obtained by Cassandra Fairbanks of The Gateway Pundit indicates Trowbridge is not without supporters.

One of those past supporters is Democratic State Committee member Claire Naughton of Foxboro. Naughton explained she knows Trowbridge from working on campaigns with him and through their involvement with a gay rights group, the Stonewall Democrats.

That is (D) Matt Trowbridge with Vice President Biden… He was just caught attempting to meet a 14 yr old he was grooming online. pic.twitter.com/MTjTYGMvFq — CBLCRSHR (@cblcrshr) October 5, 2020

According to Naughton, Trowbridge is diligent, hardworking and can always be counted on to complete a task on time.

Another Democratic state committee member, Eliza Beringhause, said Trowbridge “reflects community values of the district.”

Trowbridge’s own Democratic run for office occurred in 2009. According to Jim Hand of The Sun Chronicle, Trowbridge dropped out of the race in April 2010, citing personal reasons.

The Internet was littered with signs of this man’s need to artistically self-express. Videos have since been taken down but there was plenty to see up until recently: From filming himself singing a virtual duet to photos highlighting his role in a community theater’s rendition of “Bye, Bye Birdie,” to singing the national anthem at a community event to promoting his availability to serve as Santa for various functions, he has been prolific in self-promotion.

But perhaps his self-promoting profiles on social media apps are the most revealing.

Before Trowbridge tried to erase his presence on various social-media platforms, Turtleboy online gazette and the Predator Poachers captured screenshots.

A review of the captured screenshots of Trowbridge’s online activity also, in hindsight, reveals his interest in surrounding himself with young boys.

Other images show Trowbridge dressed as Santa Claus and Batman. He offered his services as a traveling Santa for holiday celebrations as well as part of his church’s youth ministry.

Remember the North Attleboro State Rep candidate who got caught by the poachers trying to bang a 14 year old boy last week? Yea, he’s a Santa Claus for hire too. @CassandraRuleshttps://t.co/w6teU0PHp7 — Turtleboy Sports (@TurtleboyTweets) October 5, 2020

In one image, Trowbridge poses in a Batman suit. The accompanying information explains that the photo was allegedly taken of him in Oct. 2006 for a St. Jude’s Hospital fundraiser at a Chili’s restaurant.

He is quoted as saying:

“Being a major theater geek, the Bat-suit is my most favorite costume out of all the costumes I have ever worn, especially when I get to wear it for a charitable cause such as this one.”

According to the Rev. Carole Baker of Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls, she has known Trowbridge his entire life.

She has said that even as a child, he was asking difficult theological questions and wanted to attend adult services rather than Sunday school for children.

Trowbridge became a junior deacon as a child, and is now an adult deacon and Sunday school teacher at the church, giving him unfettered access to young people attending the church.

Trowbridge has continued to pursue his interest in theater. Internet images show him posing with other (adult) cast members in a community theater rendition of “Bye, Bye Birdie.” The play was promoted on the Wicked Local Canton website.

In March, Trowbridge played the role of Norton in performances at the Paris Cabaret Starline Room Dinner Theatre in Stoughton.

In yet another bid for the limelight, Trowbridge takes the stage for an interview about Alzheimer’s research- as the person being interviewed. At the time, Trowbridge served as the transportation associate for a nursing home. In other words, he was the driver.

Trowbridge was previously employed as a resident engagement director at an assisted living community. A representative of the company responded in the online message board that Trowbridge’s employment was terminated in July.

Here’s video of the encounter between Predator Poachers Massachusetts and Trowbridge.

Citizen activists groups such as those involved with Predator Poachers Massachusetts are becoming more common across the nation. They are most often self-funded and earn money for their efforts in a variety of ways.

In the comments under the full video on YouTube, Predator Poacher Massachusetts explains to viewers how they can financially support the independent efforts.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

There’s a group of parents and patriots hunting down human traffickers. They might even be looking at your town

March 17, 2020 by Mitch McKinley

Dallas, TX – Wouldn’t it be nice for local and state law-enforcement agencies to be trained in how to identify, track and take down human sex traffickers?

There is a group out there that provides exactly that service to our law enforcement community nationwide.

The group is called DeliverFund. If you have been a reader of Law Enforcement Today for any length of time, you have heard of them and read stories of just exactly who they are and what they do.

Their goals are two-fold.

1. Bring an end to the plague that is human and sex trafficking.

2. Empower law enforcement in their battles to defeat the people behind this disturbing and disgusting industry.

Unfortunately, there are groups and individuals standing in the way of that goal being fully met.

These people create a problem known as rogue vigilantism.

Those words sound kind of cool, huh?

They are far from cool.

If you have never heard those words used in the context of anti-human trafficking, it is when citizens and private organizations take matters into their own hands to expose sexual predators to the public at large.

Following the premise of the TV show “To Catch a Predator,” individuals will pose as minors and engage people in chatrooms online. In some instances, they are approached by a predator, in others, they bait people into the conversations.

Once they arrange a meeting with the individual, they show up with their cellphone cameras, recording or live streaming to social media.

Their goal: to publicly shame the individual that they believe to be a sexual predator.

And, let’s be honest, the court of public opinion delivers an immediate verdict. There is no due process.

There is also typically no law enforcement participation, which is problematic.

According to Shanna Redwine, bureau chief of the Montgomery County (Texas) District Attorney’s Office, there are multiple problems with this type of confrontation. She told Houston’s KPRC:

“That’s crossing over into an area that law enforcement is trained for, that’s why they have this training. That’s why they have the safety mechanisms in place to do these investigations. And at any minute people are volatile.”

Once such Facebook pedophile hunter is Houston’s Lucian McCloud (an alias). He told KPRC that most of his confrontations end peacefully.

But that is not always going to be the case.

Keep in mind, the groups are dealing with sick individuals. And they will eventually come across someone who has more to protect than just themselves.

Human trafficking, of which sex trafficking is one type, is hardly ever an operation run by one person looking for some kicks. It is often associated with organized crime syndicates and cartels.

These are people who see humans as a tradable commodity. Don’t think for one second that they would hesitate to bury someone who confronted them on the street. They have no conscience, so streaming your accusations at them will not bring them shame and embarrassment.

From a legal standpoint, these types of “stings” can actually compromise a prosecutor’s case. Redwine said:

“As far as going forward with the prosecution of these particular cases, our detectives are highly skilled, they’re highly trained, and they comply with guidelines and with investigative tactics that are accepted and that are professional.”

In some cases, the alleged online predators Lucian’s decoys are corresponding with may already be on law enforcement’s radar. Although his operations mirror some of the tactics used by law enforcement when it comes to the way he sets up his stings, any information he gathers is considered third-party and not admissible.

In 60-plus confrontations with McCloud, not one person has been criminally charged. The resistance is in part due to the investigations not originating with police.

At the end of the day, these individuals are doing something they believe to be valiant and noble. Unfortunately, they are doing little to impact true victims’ lives in a positive way, and they are not getting offenders off the street.

That is the job of law enforcement.

(Photo by Antoinette Alcazar)

This is where DeliverFund comes into play.

First, they are categorically against these rogue vigilantes. They know that you must work inside the system. Law enforcement are the experts in investigations, undercover surveillance, stings and arrests in a manner that are conducive to convictions rather than jeopardizing them.

To date, DeliverFund has trained more than 130 officers to assist them in their daily roles of stopping this horrific problem.

I was fortunate enough to sit in on one of the training events they did for law enforcement in Connecticut in November 2018.

I have never seen a greater merging of passion and professionalism in one place. I was in awe of both the trainers and the trainees.

In their own words:

DeliverFund is an organization comprised of people with backgrounds in intelligence, special operations and law enforcement with specific experience in human trafficking and child-exploitation investigations.

We leverage our experience using intelligence methodologies and state-of-the-art technology to solve complex problems and combine it with law-enforcement expertise to provide them with the resources and solutions they need to effectively investigate human trafficking.

DeliverFund works in an equip, train, advise role to law enforcement, providing them with state-of-the-art technology that helps them find more evidence, more quickly and connects their cases across jurisdictions.

DeliverFund provides reliable, actionable and verifiable intelligence to law enforcement so they can arrest human traffickers and free more victims.

When our information is used in prosecution it has resulted in a 100 percent conviction rate.

We also train law enforcement to do all this themselves, so they are fully self-sufficient.

In other words, DeliverFund is there to assist officers in their mission of stopping human and sex trafficking within their jurisdictional areas. They do not exist to replace them. DeliverFund works in a public-private partnership model with law enforcement to provide law enforcement with resources.

They are not conducting black ops missions and fast roping into cartel compounds with guns blazing to arrest or kill the bad guys while liberating their captives.

They are not conducting covert operations independent of the agencies authorized to actually conduct those types of engagements.

Sadly, there are those groups who claim to do exactly that.

They use words like “clandestine” and “covert” but are they really conducting those types of illegal operations?

And to those groups, we say, leave it to the people who are not only good at what they do, but also do what they say and stay within the bounds of the law.

—

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Make sure you click “following” and then click “see first” so you don’t miss a thing! (See image below.) Thanks for being a part of the LET family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

