The President broke the internet last week with his Friday night Tweet informing the world that he and the First Lady had contracted the Corona Virus.

After only a few days, President Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed medical center, stating that he’d felt better than he did in 20 years.

We saw yesterday that the President was well on his way to being back on the campaign trail by delivering what may have been one his his best speeches ever yesterday from the White House podium. The President spoke in front of an enormous crowd at the Blexit Rally which ended right on the White House lawn.

After scrutiny, speculation, doubt and even conspiracy theories by the left-wing media mob, this morning the President of the United States declared that his doctors had determined a clean bill of health – and moreover, immunity from Covid-19.

This is obviously good news moving forward and will likely work in favor of the incumbent President. With both candidates well into their seventies, health concerns are certainly a talking point given that we are just getting over a global pandemic. And Since Biden is several years older the the President, he poses a slightly greater risk, should he contract the virus.

With Trump now immune, it means the Corona Virus poses no personal threat to him – a major health advantage in regards to both the upcoming election as well as the bigger picture of performing the duties of the President.

More immediately, the second Presidential debate was previously scheduled for this coming Thursday night. It was cancelled due to Covid-19 risks. Now that the President is no longer carrying the virus and therefore not posing a risk to Joe Biden, Americans would like to see a visitation of the debate schedule – however that is highly unlikely.

It will be interesting to watch how the mainstream media portrays this story moving forward and we’ll be sure to bring you those details.