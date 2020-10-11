https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/privately-produced-trump-commercial/

Biden has always been a skank in a male body. He’s always been garbage, the lowest of the low. Look up the old tapes of the Borking by he and murderer “Ol’ Kennedy”, and his lead in the Clarence Thomas public lynching attempt. Biden has always been about power AND CORRUPTION “… by any means necessary”.

The false meme that Biden has somehow been an honorable public servant for almost 50 years, is exactly that, a whole cloth fabrication, a lie of the Communist Democrats. Biden is as corrupt as they come, and, lol, he’s lower IQ than most of them. Maybe 100 IQ, in his best days.

Stupid AND corrupt is a potentially lethal mix. Add “senile” to that, and you’ve got your “monster” trifecta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

