Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would consider naming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as his attorney general if he wins the election, Axios reported on Sunday.

The speculation that Cuomo, who previously served as New York’s attorney general, could land the job is so prevalent among Democrats that aides at the National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, are considering contingencies for replacing him, according to two sources.

Biden and Cuomo have a long friendship and deep relationship, according to Axios.

However, Cuomo senior adviser Richard Azzopardi denied that the governor has any interest in a job in a potential Biden administration, telling Axios that “100% he’s made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him.”

One factor that could hinder the possibility is that Biden is expected to be under pressure to name a Cabinet that is both racially and gender-diverse, including the major posts.

The attorney general would almost assuredly be one of the highest profile and most sensitive appointments, because the Justice Department will face pressure to probe officials from the Trump administration, including possibly the president, for illegal activities while in office.

The attorney general would also be expected to supervise such major political issues as any federal response to social unrest and police violence, and could also attempt to use the powers of the federal government to chip away at any abortion restrictions legislated in pro-life states.

