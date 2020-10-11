https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/uk-borisjohnson-primeminister-downingstreet/2020/10/11/id/991409

Fearing alienation from a potential Joe Biden administration, British government officials are panicking and dumping support for President Donald Trump to woo Biden’s attention, The Sunday Times U.K. reported.

The center-right Tory party is fleeing its support for Trump fearing fallout of Democrats’ anti-Brexit positions, according to the report.

“They’re writing off Trump in No. 10 now,” a senior Tory told the Times.

No. 10 is British reference to 10 Downing Street, the London address of the British government offices.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a warm relationship with Trump since taking over, but he was a bit critical of former President Barack Obama-Biden administration during the 2016 Brexit movement, calling out the “the part-Kenyan president’s ancestral dislike of the British Empire.”

“They remember that,” a British government official told the Times. “Democrats also regard Trump as appalling and disgusting and there will be a penalty for people who sucked up to Trump. Angela Merkel didn’t. Macron did and then got tough. The Democrats don’t much like Brexit.”

PM Johnson has been warned by staffers of the “triple whammy” of the House, Senate, and White House all going Democrat after the Nov. 3 U.S. elections. British data modelers have reportedly given Biden a more than 70% chance of winning last month, but now their data suggests an 85% chance, per the report.

U.K. officials have been dispatched to Washington, D.C., to meet with Biden advisers and foreign policy officials, the Times reported.

The fear is a Biden administration will seek more globalist trade policies than the bilateral agreements the Trump administration sought. Brexit has made Great Britain a bit on the outs with the more Biden-friendly European Union.

