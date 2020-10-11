https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/revealed-denver-shooter-patriot-protester-matthew-robert-dolloff-long-history-leftist-activism-media-says-security-guard-video/

There was a shooting Saturday in Denver, Colorado as patriots and Antifa-BLM mobs faced off.

The shooting was caught on video.

Potato video, but here is the person shooting the gun at the #Denverprotests, and the scene after (Denver, CO) pic.twitter.com/N1FksCXWiW — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 10, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: Denver Trump Supporter Was Shot and Killed By Local News Bodyguard

The patriot who was shot dead was reportedly trying to defend himself with bear spray when confronted by two suspects at gun point:

The man who was shot dead was reportedly defending himself from two men before being killed:

I was interviewing a woman about 10 yards away when THIS happened. The man on the left had just left the event held by Tig & other patriots. He was defending himself with bear spray. He was shot in the face & has died. 2 suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/McZUf3RZDW — Richard Randall (@RANDALLONRADIO) October 11, 2020

Here is a video from Tig Tiegen’s @johntiegen Instagram as he was leaving the event. Tiegen says the police did a great job and separated the rioters from Tiegen’s peaceful protesters. The rioters were throwing cans of soup at the police as they were standing guard:

Here’s video from Tig Tiegen’s @johntiegen Instagram right before Denver shooting. Patriots leaving after peaceful rally. Antifa/BLM had thrown soup cans (supposedly collected for homeless)at cops before shots fired. I’m hearing victim – patriot rallygoer- was shot point blank. pic.twitter.com/d0rv0xD7PH — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 10, 2020

The Denver Police later said the shooter was not Antifa but was a bodyguard for a local news reporter.

And there are reports his email [email protected]

Denver Shooter Info: (media will lie!)

D.P.D. name wrong: is Matthew Robert Dolloff – NOT Doloff. (pic)

1 Dolloff email: [email protected] (pic)

N. P. Media – presented by MILLENNIALS FOR REVOLUTION. Twitter is in: (pic)@AndreVanDelft share TY.

More Soon… pic.twitter.com/4RQYh8cf8Q — bySummitAttempt (@bySummitAttempt) October 11, 2020

Here is a video–

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

