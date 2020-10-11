https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/rush-limbaugh-launches-brand-new-operation-help-trump-win-race/

There’s something supporters of President Trump can do to help reelect him along with voting, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said Friday.

“You want something else to do? How about turn a Democrat? How about Operation Turn a Democrat? How about if every one of you try to convince a Democrat that you know to vote Trump?” he asked.

“If a sizable number of people were able to, do you realize what impact that would have?”

He made the suggestion shortly after a two-hour conversation with Trump.

“Operation Turn a Democrat. I know you might think, ‘Rush, not possible. These people are nuts. These people are insane.’ I know. I’m well aware of how some of them don’t seem to be, shall we say, solidly attached to the ground,” he said.

But Limbaugh insisted some Democrats can be reached.

“Some of them are impossible, admittedly. Some of them you’re never gonna convince to change their minds. But I’m telling you, I think there are a lot of people who do not know what this election is really about,” he said.

“They do not know what’s at stake. They think it’s traditional Democrats are versus Republican, and Republicans don’t care about people, and Republicans are racists and bigots and for the rich and the Democrats love the little guy, Democrats like the small fry, Democrats care about people.”

He insisted it’s the Democrats that don’t care about the little guy.

“But that’s not what the election’s about. What the election about is even simpler than that. And it’s scarier than that,” he said.

Limbaugh contends there are more people who don’t vote than people realize.

“You who vote regularly assume that a vast majority do. Leading up to elections, we always hear about these Rock the Vote, get-out-the-vote, all these youth vote programs, which are designed to use in conjunction with MTV or other outfits, designed to turn out the vote from 18-to-24,” he said.

“And we’re told every election that that demographic is going to change the outcome. And you know what happens? Hardly any of them ever show up to vote. They brag about it, they talk about it, but on Election Day, they don’t show up.”

Limbaugh said people would be amazed at the percentage of Americans who are not registered and who don’t vote.

“So just voting, you don’t have any idea how impactful it is. Showing up on Election Day.”

