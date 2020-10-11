https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/520563-sacha-baron-cohen-joins-twitter-as-borat-to-mock-trump

Sacha Baron Cohen has joined Twitter as Borat, the character at the center of his comedy films of the same name, and has fired off a number of tweets poking at President TrumpDonald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE.

The new Twitter account comes just a few weeks after the trailer for “Borat 2,” the sequel to his 2006 film “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” was released.

The new Twitter handle @BoratSagdiyev, a verified account, popped up on Friday. Under the name, Cohen has sent out a number of tweets jabbing at Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premiere Trump Thank you for giving me fantastic head for the last four years. pic.twitter.com/rsQh6pluFM — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 9, 2020

Trump delivered powerful message to 20,000 of his supporters then told them to go back to their communities and spread what they got from him — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump so strong he did not even need to drink bleach to stay alive! — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Premiere Trump true leader – he have prove himself stronger than more than 200,000 of his American subjects! — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump would have leave hospital sooner, but he nice and did not want to hurt covid’s feelings — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

The satirical Twitter swipes at Trump comes as members of his administration are expected to be featured in the new Borat film.

The trailer centers around Borat Sagdiyev’s efforts to marry his daughter off to “give to someone close to the throne,” apparently referring to Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceDemocrats need to change messaging on abortion Trump administration kept CDC from issuing mask requirement on public transportation: report Newt Gingrich urged Trump to ‘study’ Pence’s debating style: ‘He wasn’t hostile’ MORE. The trailer ends with Baron Cohen in an elaborate Trump disguise storming into the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) as Pence is speaking while holding his co-star over his shoulder.

“Michael Pennis, I brought a girl for you,” he yells from the CPAC crowd.

Others close to Trump, including his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSunday shows preview: Trump, top Republicans recover from COVID-19; stimulus bill remains in limbo Giuliani says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine despite testing negative for COVID-19 State Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report MORE, are listed on IMDB as appearing in the film.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

