“Saturday Night Live” spoofed the viral moment from the vice presidential debate last week when a fly landed on Vice President Pence’s head, with Jim Carrey returning as Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocratic poll shows neck-and-neck race brewing in Florida House district Nebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Bringing Black men back home MORE only to be transformed into the insect.

During the cold open of the latest show, Maya Rudolph came back as Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden-Harris hay bale display set on fire in Massachusetts Local GOP, Democratic groups condemn letter threatening Biden supporters Democrats need to change messaging on abortion MORE (Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, and Beck Bennett portrayed Pence. Kate McKinnon also appeared as USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, who moderated the debate.

“Between the candidates. we’ve installed buffet-style sneeze guards on account of one of you works for Patient Zero,” McKinnon’s Page says.

“It’s actually fine by me, Susan,” Bennett’s Pence responds. “Twelve feet apart and separated by plexiglass is how mother and I sleep.”

McKinnon then asks Pence her first question.

“Mr. Vice President, my first question is for you,” she says.

“Thank you,” he responds.

“The topic is coronavirus,” she goes on to say, to which Bennett’s Pence responds, “damnit.”

“Now, you were in charge of the coronavirus task force and since you took charge, over 200,000 Americans have died. How do you explain that?” she asks him, and Bennett’s Pence immediately responds by saying, “Well, Susan I’d like to begin by stalling hard.”

He then yields his time to Rudolph’s Harris, who begins speaking for several moments before Bennett’s Pence interrupts her.

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” she responds to cheers from the audience in a spoof of another viral moment from during the debate. “I’m speaking … See, I’m speaking right now. Estoy hablando Nevada, Arizona, some parts of Texas. I’m speaking.”

Minutes into the cold open, Carrey’s Biden then makes an appearance, watching the debate from home.

Upset with Bennett’s Pence interrupting his running mate, Carrey’s Biden then decided to teleport to the debate to “save the soul of this nation.”

Moments after entering his teleportation device, a fly is seen on the mechanism.

Then, during the spoof debate, a fly is seen on Pence’s head on stage.

“Let me at him,” Carrey’s Biden says as a fly on Pence’s head.

The comedian also impersonates Jeff Goldblum during the segment and is joined by Kenan Thompson, who portrays Herman Cain Herman CainTrump’s illness doesn’t absolve him of responsibility Press: Election is now referendum on how Trump handled COVID-19 Growing number of top Republicans diagnosed with coronavirus MORE, a former Republican presidential candidate who died at the age of 74 due to COVID-19 complications, reincarnated as a fly.

