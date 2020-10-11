https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/senate-confirmation-hearing-begin-supreme-court-nominee?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The Senate confirmation hearings began Monday morning on Capitol Hill for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham began the hearings by saying, “The bottom line here is the Senate is doing its duty constitutionally” by holding the hearings, in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential race.