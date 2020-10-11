https://thehill.com/homenews/media/520369-shepard-smith-averages-322000-viewers-in-first-week-on-cnbc

CNBC’s Shepard Smith averaged 322,000 total viewers in his first week of shows on the Comcast-owned business network, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The former Fox News anchor parted ways with the network in October 2019 after 23 years there. Smith signed with CNBC in July, where he serves as the network’s chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor as well as executive editor of his own program, “Shepard Smith Reports.”

Smith’s Sept. 30 CNBC debut delivered 373,000 viewers nine days ago, with viewership tracking lower than the premiere newscast over the next four shows.

On Oct. 1, Smith registered 321,000 viewers, followed by 331,000 on Oct. 2, 266,000 on Oct. 5 and 321,000 on Wednesday.

Smith competes against a repeat of "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on Fox Business at 7 p.m. ET.

Over the past week from Sept. 30-Oct. 7, the Dobbs repeat averaged 335,000 viewers in topping Smith.

During the Trump era, Smith has repeatedly drawn the ire of the president after pushing back on various remarks.

Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

“In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a non-partisan, fact-based evening newscast,” Smith said upon signing with CNBC in July.

“From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver the truth to our viewers,” he added.

