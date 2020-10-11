https://www.dailywire.com/news/shes-got-some-nerve-photos-show-jeffrey-epstein-madam-ghislaine-maxwell-at-event-to-combat-sex-trafficking

Recently released photos show Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam of millionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, at a 2013 event to combat sex trafficking. The event took place years after Maxwell was first accused of providing Epstein with underage girls.

The New York Post reported that the event, a fundraiser for “Stop the Trafficking of People (STOP),” took place years after Epstein served prison time for having sex with underage girls. It appears the group’s founder, Celhia de Lavarene, was unaware of Maxwell’s connection to Epstein even at that time. Maxwell was first accused of procuring young girls for Epstein in 2009 and again in 2011 when articles linked her to Epstein and Prince Andrew.

“She’s got some nerve,” told British tabloid The Sun. “But I am not surprised. I’ve come to realize that these people need to appear to be doing good and make people believe it.”

The photos published by The Sun show Maxwell posing with then- French Ambassador to the U.S. François Delattre, along with de Lavarene and French fashion designer Catherine Malandrino. Malandrino hosted the event at her shop in Manhattan.

“Mr Delattre, who went on to become France’s Permanent Representative to the UN, gave an impassioned speech on fighting human trafficking,” The Sun reported. “As Maxwell, then 51, looked on, he explained that Celhia was raising money for rescue centres for girls and women who escape sex traffickers, so they are not forced back on the streets.”

As The Daily Wire has previously reported, Maxwell was arrested and is currently sitting in jail awaiting trial on charges of procuring young girls for Epstein. In August, federal prosecutors said the cases against Maxwell and Epstein were still open and that additional charges may be coming.

“Federal prosecutors in Maxwell’s criminal case revealed the ongoing investigation in a letter urging a judge to block her from filing newly obtained information in civil cases against her,” the New York Post reported at the time. “The documents, which Maxwell’s attorneys have called ‘critical new information,’ could jeopardize their ongoing investigation if it is allowed to be filed in the civil cases.”

“As the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has stated publicly, the investigation into the conduct of the defendant in this case and other possible co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein remains active,” prosecutors wrote in the letter sent to the judge.

“The full scope and details of that investigation, however, have not been made public,” the prosecutors added.

The Daily Wire previously reported that Maxwell allegedly believes Epstein was murdered in prison and that she could be next. A federal judge denied her bail “and ordered that she be held at the Brooklyn Detention Center, where she has been held since shortly after her July 2 arrest in New Hampshire,” The Daily Wire’s Joseph Curl wrote.

Epstein died in his prison cell on August 10, 2019. New York City’s chief medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

