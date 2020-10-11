https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/someone-tell-radical-democrats-backflips-lockdowns-global-economy-decimated-worlds-poor-starving/

The World Health Organization is often praised by leftwing radicals and crazy Dr. Fauci.

The World Health Organization, a pro-China outfit, famously created a global panic by announcing the coronavirus had a mortality rate of 3.4%.

The WHO recently backflipped on this horrific miscalculation and now admit the mortality rate of the Coronavirus is slightly greater than the seasonal flue.

And this past week, after the global economy was decimated, the World Health Organization backflipped again and admitted the lockdowns are a horrible idea.

Lockdowns are not the answer to stopping COVID-19. Yesterday, even Dr. David Nabarro from the WHO told world leaders to stop using lockdowns as their primary method to control the spread of this virus. It is simply not sustainable in the long run. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) October 11, 2020

News.AU reported:

The World Health Organisation has backflipped on its original COVID-19 stance after calling for world leaders to stop locking down their countries and economies. Dr. David Nabarro from the WHO appealed to world leaders yesterday, telling them to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method” of the coronavirus. He also claimed that the only thing lockdowns achieved was poverty – with no mention of the potential lives saved. “Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer,” he said.

More from Sky News Australia:

