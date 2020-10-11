http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xMJbSYkRQL0/

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said during a debate with Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) that the governor has a “repeated pattern of hostility toward women in the workplace.”

Daines added that Kevin O’Brien “was his campaign manager, his deputy chief of staff sexually harassed women under [his] watch.”

“Not only did he cover it up, but he got him a new job in a position of power with the mayor of New York City, de Blasio, where he victimized women again because Gov. Bullock chose not to warn his new employer.”

“I am the father of two daughters, that is not how you treat women,” he added.

🚨 Daines shreds Bullock for failing to act after his top aide preyed on women “Bullock has had a consistent hostile repeated pattern of hostility toward women in the workplace…this was his campaign manager, his deputy chief of staff sexually harassed women under [his] watch” pic.twitter.com/0JNXvjKlnO — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 11, 2020

Bullock reportedly has had several problems with women, including, according to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC):

“His Lt. Gov. Angela McLean was forced out of office, walked off the job, without explanation,” Daines said. The Montana Republican added that McLean was the second woman to serve as the state’s lieutenant governor.

“She believes that she was dumped for standing up for what is right,” he said.

Montana GOP Chairman Don Kaltschmidt said in a statement on Saturday that voters deserve to know the truth about Bullock’s scandals. He said:

After tonight’s debate, it’s no wonder Governor Bullock didn’t agree to a fourth debate with Senator Steve Daines — he doesn’t want to answer for his scandal-ridden administration. Montanans deserve answers from Governor Bullock on the mysterious resignation of former Lt. Gov. Angela McLean, his decision to cover up a former aide’s history of sexual harassment, and the monthly payments that total hundreds of thousands of dollars that he receives from his brother’s company after this company was awarded $14 million in state contracts.

What else is Governor Bullock hiding?”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

