https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sunday-feel-good-special-dog-jumps-for-trump-and-hides-for-biden/

Posted by Kane on October 11, 2020 10:12 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Dog jumps for Trump and hides for Biden…

Bonus Clip — Biden supporters bark at Trumpers

Citizen Free Press is the homepage for real America. The Drudge Report has abandoned conservatives. We are filling that void, and more. News Junkies — Bookmark our home page, and try not to get addicted.

We update headlines 18 hours per day, 7 days per week!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...