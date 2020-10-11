https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-teen-breaks-guinness-world-record-for-womans-longest-legs-photo/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

A 17-year-old Texas teen now holds two Guinness World Records for having the world’s longest legs for a female and the longest legs on a teenager.

As per the Guinness World Records, the US teenager Maci Currin’s left leg is more than 53 inches long, and the right one is 52.874 inches. The teen, who is a Cedar Park resident, stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall. But her long legs make up 60 percent of the height.

Full story here…