https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/10/11/the-ap-parrots-the-talking-points-of-the-dems-on-court-packing/
About The Author
Related Posts
PGA Pro’s Car Gets Robbed During San Francisco Tournament, Cops Are Too ‘Overworked With Crime’ to Respond
August 11, 2020
Bernie Sanders Is No Gadfly, He's the Front-Runner
April 8, 2019
Yes, Joe Biden Called U.S. Troops “Stupid Bastards” — Here’s The Video
September 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy