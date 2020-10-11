https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/sad-state-us-liberal-media-taliban-terrorists-deny-endorsing-donald-trump-cbs-misrepresented-words/

The sad state of the US mainstream media.

Even the Taliban is fact-checking them.

‘Afghan militant group says CBS misrepresented its words’ When Islamist terrorists are fact-checking US media

You know your reporting sucks when even the terrorists are fact-checking you.

The Independent reported:

The Taliban has denied endorsing Donald Trump after reports emerged claiming the Afghan militant group had said it hoped the US president would be re-elected. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, was reported to have supported Mr Trump’s bid to remain in the White House and expressed concern over his health. CBS News quoted Zabihullah Mujahid to have said during a phone interview: “We hope he will win the election and wind up US military presence in Afghanistan.”… …But the Taliban also appeared to reject the comments as Mr Mujahid published a “clarification” on Sunday, saying CBS “misinterpreted and misrepresented my words”.

