https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-moment-from-white-house-crowd-chants-we-love-trump/

Trump was the only one brave enough, smart enough, stupid enough to take on the machine, to remove the hold of the Bush RINOs on the party – to fulfill the dream of the Tea Party. He has also taken on the CIA, FBI and China as well as to change the status quo on the Middle East! He has been a brash fighter, and I understand why some find him unpleasant.

But now, the fuse is lit. Others will follow him. They may not have the same personal style, but perhaps they will be better at messaging to the middle. I dont think this ends with Trump at all.

One mistake the left has made is to attack Trump the MAN while he attacks their policies. When Trump is done, this year or in four years, nothing they’ve said will endure, having Trump the man removed, but everything Trump has done to expose the left and the media will continue to follow them.

We are all SO lucky he won in 2016. This has been a major turning point that will change the future of the country for decades.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

