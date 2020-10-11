https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520564-trump-asks-campaign-to-schedule-daily-events-for-him-until-election-report

President TrumpDonald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE has asked campaign advisers to schedule numerous events and get him on the road “every single day” between now and the election, Axios reported Sunday.

The reported busy schedule would come as Trump is recovering from a hospital stay and diagnosis of COVID-19. A White House physician said in a memo to reporters Saturday the president was no longer a risk to transmit the coronavirus to others.

The Trump campaign did not return a request to respond to Axios’s reporting. Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told The Hill that the president “has personal experience with COVID and understands what people are going through.”

Some advisers to the campaign slammed the potential strategy in anonymous statements to Axios, with one telling the news outlet that Trump “really f—ed up with seniors when he said not to worry about the virus and not to let it control your life.”

“There are so many grandparents who’ve gone almost a year without being able to see grandchildren,” the adviser reportedly continued.

Another adviser, speaking to Axios on the condition of anonymity, was more blunt about the president’s chances of surviving a stressful schedule while recovering from the virus: “He’s going to kill himself.”

Trump’s return to the campaign trail follows a slew of battleground state polling showing the president trailing his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic poll shows neck-and-neck race brewing in Florida House district Nebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Bringing Black men back home MORE, in key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin as well as by a wide margin nationally.

