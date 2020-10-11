https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-campaign-looking-ahead-polling-betters-2016-overall-picture-looks-good/

President Trump’s team is excited about it’s chances in this year’s elections despite the slanted Biden polls.

For one, even the current Real Clear Politic’s polling averages in the swing states look better than last election. The RCP uses averages from the polls in place to come up with their result. In theory this makes sense unless the polls you are averaging are garbage. In that case the old axiom – Garbage In Garbage Out – takes shape.

Nevertheless the RCP polls for the key swing states are in favor of President Trump.

Wisconsin is better than in 2016 at this time:

Pennsylvania and Michigan are better:

Ohio and North Carolina are better:

The Trump campaign announced previously that they were pulling out of Iowa and Ohio because they were doing so good in these two swing states. This is a very good sign.

Now Rasmussen reports:

Since primaries were born in 1912, no incumbent has ever lost the general election after receiving 75% or more of the votes from their party in the primaries. Trump received 94% of all cast in the 2020 Republican primaries.”

“Since primaries were born in 1912, no incumbent has ever lost the general election after receiving 75% or more of the votes from their party in the primaries. Trump received 94% of all cast in the 2020 Republican primaries.” Hmm …https://t.co/bWV2e3AKIr — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 11, 2020

Things are looking very good for President Trump. The only way the Democrats can win is with voter fraud through mail-in elections.

