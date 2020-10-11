https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/520527-trump-claims-he-is-immune-from-coronavirus-defends-federal

President TrumpDonald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE in an interview on Sunday claimed he is now “immune” from the coronavirus, despite research indicating it is possible to be reinfected with the virus.

“It seems like I’m immune, so I can go way out of a basement,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara Bartiromo‘Seinfeld’s’ Newman accuses Trump of ‘premeditated assault on the US mail’ in new Democratic ad Fox News medical contributor to conduct first Trump on-camera interview since COVID-19 diagnosis Democrats unveil bill creating panel to gauge president’s ‘capacity’ MORE on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” using a frequent attack line against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic poll shows neck-and-neck race brewing in Florida House district Nebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Bringing Black men back home MORE, who appeared in Erie, Pa., on Saturday.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows,” Trump continued, adding that he had a “protective glow” as a result. A study published in September in the journal Nature Medicine, however, indicated that recovery from coronaviruses does not confer lifetime immunity.

The president was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday after being taken there the previous Friday. The White House has not answered questions about the last time Trump tested negative for the virus.

The president on Sunday also defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which he has repeatedly claimed will spontaneously “go away.”

“One is too many, but 2.2 million was the prediction as to how many people would die,” Trump said. “We lost 200,000-plus, and, you know, there are those that say we did a phenomenal job.”

The model Trump referenced involved a scenario with no mitigation efforts. The model said the U.S. would face 110,000 to 220,000 deaths with mitigation efforts. About 214,000 Americans have died from the virus as of Sunday.

Trump, who last week announced he was calling off negotiations on further coronavirus stimulus until after the election before reversing himself, also claimed in the interview that “Republicans want to do it.”

“Republicans want to do it. We’re having a hard time with [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocratic poll shows neck-and-neck race brewing in Florida House district Sunday shows preview: Trump, top Republicans recover from COVID-19; stimulus bill remains in limbo Senate Republicans rip new White House coronavirus proposal MORE [D-Calif.],” Trump claimed. “We’re ready to go. We’re all ready to go. We can’t get Nancy Pelosi to sign the documents.”

Sources on Saturday told The Hill that Senate Republicans had “significant concerns” about the $1.8 trillion the White House has offered Pelosi. Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderSenate Republicans rip new White House coronavirus proposal This week: Coronavirus complicates Senate’s Supreme Court fight Poll finds support for independent arbiters resolving ‘surprise’ medical bills MORE (R-Tenn.) reportedly told White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsSenate Republicans rip new White House coronavirus proposal Washington Post board urges more transparency on Trump health: ‘No more spin doctors’ The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump campaigns on Rush Limbaugh show l Democrats question Trump’s mental fitness l Coronavirus stimulus in doubt before election MORE and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinSenate Republicans rip new White House coronavirus proposal Trump rallies supporters at White House in first event since COVID-19 diagnosis On The Money: Trump fuels and frustrates COVID-19 relief talks | Trump proposes .8T coronavirus relief package | Vegas ties helped Trump score M windfall in 2016 MORE that there was “no appetite” for the $1.8 trillion package.

