C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully lied about being hacked to hide his shame over a controversial tweet he sent out concering the planned second presidential debate, President Donald Trump told Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Scully, who was to have been the moderator of the second debate until the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled it, sent a Twitter message that put into question his impartiality by appearing to ask Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci if he should respond to criticism Scully received from the president.

“You look at this guy Scully, he turned out to be a fraud,” Trump said. “He said he was hacked… you know, Anthony Weiner said he was hacked too,” refering to the disgraced former New York lawmaker who is a convicted sex offender.

“They all say they were hacked. Every time something happens where they did something and got caught, the first thing they do is say, ‘Oh we were hacked, oh we were hacked.’

“Well, he wasn’t hacked. He knows that – he’s ashamed. It’s a shame,” Trump said, saying that “C-SPAN is very upset with what happened.”

Scully’s claims about being hacked are currently being investigated by federal authorities, according to the New York Post.

Scaramucci briefly served as Trump’s White House communciations director in 2017 before being dismissed and then became a critic of the president and his administration.

