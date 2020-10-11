https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-supporter-shot-leftist-local-news-bodyguard-denver-identified/

The Trump supporter who was shot by a local news bodyguard in Denver on Saturday has been identified as veteran and cowboy hat designer Lee Keltner.

Keltner’s killer, Matt Dolloff, was a leftist activist who was working as a bodyguard for local station 9News.

Lee Keltman was a veteran who designed cowboy hats. He was killed yesterday by Matt Dolloff, a far left activist. pic.twitter.com/FvJUiqYea6 — Lia 🎃 (@LiaS814) October 11, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: Denver Trump Supporter Was Shot and Killed By Local News Bodyguard

The Denver Post interviewed Keltner in 2015. In the Q&A, he described his love of making people happy by creating hats, which he described as “wearable art.”

“I love creating new designs and making people happy when they get the hat that they have been searching for. When I put a hat on someone who has been looking for the perfect hat for some time, and the hat just fits right, and it looks right, and they know it’s finally right, they just light up. That’s the most rewarding part,” Keltner said.

He founded his hat company in 1994 after getting a job at a hat company. He said that it “gets in your blood and you get a passion for it. It’s an art, like painting, and I just kept doing it. I’m lucky that I’ve been able to make a living out of it for 21 years now.”

Antifa celebrated in the street at the news of a Trump supporter being shot.

A video of the ghastly murder celebration was captured by photographer Joseph A. Camp.

“One less white f-cking supremacist! F-ck yeah! Right in the f-cking dome! F-ck yeah,” an extremist shouts in the shocking and horrific footage.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

