The Trump campaign has devised a brilliant plan to reach all of the Americans who are ignoring the problems of Socialism and haven’t had an opportunity to understand what Communism and Socialism really means, and how changing Ameria’s system would change their lifestyle.

Sunday, after a 10 day wait over potential health concerns, Trump’s newest voter engagement push started in Florida

Jorge Masvidal was on Fox News and said that Don Trump Jr. will participate in a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour on Sunday. The duo will hold rallies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami with “numerous fighters” expected to participate, though it’s unclear who else plans to join Masvidal.

In the video clip from Sunday, Jorge Masvidal, talked about his bus tour and said Florida Senator Marco Rubio, would join the tour to reach voters, “This is the greatest country in the world, I have been dealing with Communism through stories of my Father, and Aunt or knowing people who are still there, and I can speak about the problems with socialism and Communism, and the realities of people who are stuck in that system,” he said.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal teams up with Donald Trump Jr. on Florida campaign trail https://t.co/N3cRqmYauK — 👠🔥 Kari Baxter Donovan🌸 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Saorsa1776) October 11, 2020

“It starts in school to understand the other side of Socialist ways, but no one, who has lived through socialism, loves it. No one escapes Capitalism and runs to Socialism. The Democrat Party, no matter what they call themselves, need to know that this is the greatest country because of the US Constitutions, when they are trying to mess with it that means they are up to something, like with packing the Supreme Court and trying to destroy the Filibuster, it makes me hit the Panic button,” Masvidal said.

WATCH:

Jorge Masvidal, the cage fighter, was actually a pretty effective speaker. This was a bit of his pitch. Florida’s Latino population will play a huge part in how the state goes. Trump polling better than 2016 with that cohort, partly due to his anti-socialist anti-Maduro stance. pic.twitter.com/U77js1ddsL — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) October 11, 2020

Masvidal’s father defected from Cuba as a teenager to escape the Castro regime, according to TMZ. Earlier this month, Masvidal was in attendance at a “Latinos For Trump” event at Trump National Golf Club in Doral, where the president praised his record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren in July 2019.

“That was the fastest [knockout],” Trump said at the event. “What was it? About a second? Two seconds? You ran across the ring and the guy was gone and that was the end of it. Did they have to pay you for that evening or not? Because one second… that’s a good return. Great to have you, man. I’m a big fan.”

DETAILS

According to FloridaPolitics.com:

Donald Trump Jr. is bringing what is now a four-stop “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour to Florida Sunday, hitting the Tampa Bay area, Central Florida, and South Florida markets.

And at the final stop in Miami Sunday night, ralliers will be treated to a special guest: U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

Donald Trump Jr. will be joined by 35-year-old Jorge Masvidal, a Miami fighter known as a strong backer of President Trump. The itinerary will see the campaign vehicle hit two of the three venues scheduled previously, with another venue changed from the original advisory.

Events kick off Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Tampa Convention Center, which was the original origin point for the journey.

From there, the bus is Orlando-bound, hitting the Mech-Tech Institute at 1:30 p.m. As the name suggests, Mech-Tech is a training school for auto mechanics.

After that, the tour has a 5:45 p.m. stop at American Top Team in Coconut Creek could feature other martial artists in addition to the billed Masvidal.

The tour then ends at the Miami Executive Airport at 7:30, with Rubio joining the troupe.

Before the add of Rubio, the mixed martial artist was arguably the biggest draw.

Masvidal has shared the stage with President Donald Trump before, including at a Latinos for Trump event in September.

The President notably lauded a knockout punch the fighter threw in a 2019 fight.

“What was it? About a second? Two seconds? You ran across the ring and the guy was gone and that was the end of it. Did they have to pay you for that evening or not? Because one second,” Trump quipped, “that’s a good return.”

Another Floridian introduced to a national audience at the Republican National Convention also will be on the tour with Trump Jr. and Masvidal.

Cuban-American businessman Maximo Alvarez, who issued a clarion call against socialism in his remarks, will also join, offering fiery remarks if his RNC segment is any indication.

“Right now it is up to us to decide our fate and to choose freedom over oppression,” Alvarez said at the RNC. “President Trump is fighting the forces of anarchy and communism. And I know he will continue to do just that. And what about his opponent and the rest of the DC swamp? I have no doubt they will hand the country over to those dangerous forces.”

