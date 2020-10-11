https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/violent-leftists-vandalize-home-disabled-gop-candidate-madison-cawthorn/

Young Madison Cawthorn is a rising star in the Republican Party.

The 25-year-old gave an amazing speech at the RNC where he stood up from his wheelchair in support of his country and the US Constitution.

On Saturday morning Madison Cawthorn’s home was vandalized by the violent left.

Cawthorn posted several photos of the local destruction on his campaign signs and the local GOP office.

Madison Cawthorn posted a report on the attacks on Facebook:

At 4:55am last morning, activists from far-left fringe Antifa groups acted on the aggressive rhetoric of my opponent and committed gross acts of vandalism and destruction of property across this district. My opponent’s strike force inflicted thousands of dollars of damage to both public and private property. The Henderson County GOP office, which was defaced with graffiti, many businesses, and local homes who displayed support for both my candidacy and other Republicans were attacked and their signs defaced. Personally, my home was targeted and my property vandalized by thugs acting in support of my opponent’s vision for this district. These left-wing enforcers spray-painted threats of violence and echoed my opponent’s words, as they symbolically crushed my neck and head on each sign deposited on my property. The most disturbing report about last night’s events involves my opponent refusing to denounce these acts of aggressive violence. Just weeks ago, a well-known reporter was attacked by leftist groups in downtown Asheville, the same groups who have held rallies in support of my opponent, when asked to condemn such violent acts against impartial members of the media my opponent was silent. Today my opponent is silent again. Rest assured that attempts to silence our message of hope for this district will not succeed. Let us continue to pray for these troubled people that they may find peace.” – Madison Cawthorn

