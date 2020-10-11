http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/beNOtprzCzM/

Those of you who are among the faint of heart, gird yourselves.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was fighting to give his team their second win of the season against the Giants on Sunday, fighting for extra yardage as a New York defender chased him down. However, as Prescott was about to go to ground, his ankle got caught up under the Giants player resulting in Prescott’s ankle doing something that no human ankle should do.

WATCH:

Don’t watch this if squeamish. Really don’t. But Here is play where #Cowboys Dak Prescott got hurt. Ugh. Injuries stink. Ugh. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/8VaoYsdFyM — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 11, 2020

Prescott was in tears as he was carter off the field. The Cowboys have described their franchise leader’s injury as “a serious right ankle injury.”

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton entered the game as the Cowboys quarterback. Prescott has started all 69 games in his Cowboys career.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

