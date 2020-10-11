https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-not-a-lot-of-fanfare-kinda-boring-local-news-covers-anemic-biden-harris-event

A local news reporter in swing state Arizona cast a Biden/Harris event and upcoming bus tour kickoff as lacking “fanfare” and “kinda boring,” showcasing an empty street where the two leading Democrats were meeting inside with tribal leaders.

“Not a lot of fanfare out here,” FOX10 reporter Nicole Garcia said, standing in front of the Heard Museum in Phoenix. “There’s really not much to see. I’ll step out of the way, but it’s kinda boring out here. So, it’s not your typical presidential campaign event, we don’t see people rallying outside, we don’t see signs or really much of what’s going on.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and VP pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) journeyed to Phoenix and Tempe to speak to with supporters, meet with tribal leaders, and kick off their “Soul of the Nation” bus tour on Thursday.

As reported by Garcia, supporters of the Democratic duo were notably missing from inside and outside the Heard Museum, though there were numerous reporters and staffers inside. The Biden/Harris ticket, Garcia said, wanted to keep the gathering small as a coronavirus-related precaution.

Still, Garcia highlighted, the apparently anemic turnout was not what “you would expect to see,” since Arizona has cemented itself as a swing state and this marked Biden and Harris “campaigning together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention.”

“I’m told by one of the Biden staffers, local staffers, is that they kind of kept the details about the visit, as far as the timing and the exact locations—they didn’t really want to give that out to the public because they want to keep the crowds to a minimum,” Garcia said. “They realize we are in pandemic and they don’t want a crowd of more than 50 people at any of their events.”

“Pretty much all the people that we saw enter into the parking lot about 45 minutes ago were with the Biden/Harris campaign and the pool reporters,” the reporter said. “So, you would expect to see—I mean, this is a pretty big event for the two of them to be campaigning together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention. Here in Arizona, we’ve established our state … as a battleground state, and so this is technically a big event, but not a lot of fanfare.”

“There is this stop here, the meeting with the tribal leaders, that’s going on right now,” Garcia explained, “and later this afternoon they’re expected to launch their ‘Soul of the Nation’ bus tour right out here, right out of Phoenix.”

Garcia then tossed the reporting over to in-studio anchors.

“I don’t live too far from the Heard Museum,” one of the anchors noted, “and you’d expect a lot of police commotion and bystanders and well-wishers, but didn’t see any of that this morning.” Eric Trump commented on a clip of Garcia’s reporting on Sunday, posting the caption: “Never a good sign…”

