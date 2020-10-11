https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-snls-pete-davidson-roasts-j-k-rowling-she-went-mel-gibson-on-us-whats-wrong-with-her

SNL comedian Pete Davidson weighed in on the big J.K. Rowling transgender controversy over the weekend and suggested that something was perhaps “wrong” with the author for being unable to accept aspects of transgender ideology after having created such a fantastical world.

During an appearance on “Weekend Update,” Davidson said he was “disappointed” by Rowling essentially stating that only women can be regarded as women. The comedian even went as far as to compare her with actor-turned-director Mel Gibson.

“I think I’m never getting another tattoo for the rest of my life,” Davidson joked. “Don’t get tattoos. I got a ‘Harry Potter’ tattoo years ago ‘cause I’m not psychic. I didn’t know J.K. Rowling was gonna go all Mel Gibson on us. I have a ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo, now I’m terrified one day George R.R. Martin’s just gonna be like, ‘Hey, if you enjoy what I had to say about dragons and dire wolves, wait till you hear what I think about Puerto Ricans.’”

“I also have a Winnie the Pooh tattoo—am I gonna have to find out he was diddling Piglet the whole time? This is madness. It’s crazy times we live in; it’s not fair,” he continued.

When host Colin Jost asked how Davidson felt when he first learned of Rowling’s views, the comedian admitted to feeling hurt, and used the moment for some self-deprecating humor.

“It really hurt, you know, because I have a close connection to those movies. I even look like Dobby the House Elf if he became a TikTok rapper. That wasn’t very nice. It is scarily accurate. But the only difference between me and Dobby is I’m a real person and his movies get released in theaters,” Davidson said, a reference to his movie “The King of Staten Island” being released on premium video on demand (PVOD).

“You found what J.K. Rowling said disappointing?” asked Jost.

“Very disappointing, yeah. I long for a few years ago when the worst thing she ever did were those ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies,” responded Davidson. “No discrimination there. Those films harmed us all equally. I mean, what’s wrong with her, Colin? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves, and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure.”

Earlier in the summer, J.K. Rowling said that transgender ideology could lead to the erasure of womanhood as we know it by denying the basic biological functions that differentiate women from men.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she tweeted.

RELATED: ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Actor Eddie Redmayne Denounces J.K. Rowling Attacks: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

