https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/weird-reports-killer-trump-supporter-denver-security-guard-not-registered-colorados-security-guard-database/
A local news producer and their bodyguard were taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during dueling rallies in Denver on Saturday.
All initial reports had indicated that it was a conflict between Antifa and conservatives, but the Denver Police later issued a statement saying that the shooter did not have any ties to the militant leftists.
Kyle Clark of 9 News, a local Denver station, tweeted on Saturday evening that one of their employees and a contractor have been arrested for the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.
“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is,” Clark tweeted.
“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is.” https://t.co/7PMWtLlhcJ
— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 11, 2020
However, the producer was not arrested, but was taken into custody as a person of interest.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the Denver Police said that “the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.”
“Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the Denver Police tweeted.
Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020
The names of the two people in custody have not yet been released.
Antifa celebrated in the street at the news of a Trump supporter being shot.
A video of the ghastly murder celebration was captured by photographer Joseph A. Camp.
“One less white f-cking supremacist! F-ck yeah! Right in the f-cking dome! F-ck yeah,” an extremist shouts in the shocking and horrific footage.
Regarding affiliation. I lightened the arrest video. Do Trump supporters wear masks? pic.twitter.com/9feHdOuo87
— Joseph A. Camp (@JoeyCamp2020) October 11, 2020
The police claim the shooter was not aligned with Antifa or BLM but other reports on the Internet suggest this may not be the case.
So the Denver @9NEWS security shooter, Matthew Robert Dolloff, now arrested for murder has quite the Facebook post history. From [email protected] the Police (FTP), to sharing Occupy Denver/ Democrats, to his [email protected] Trump.
What I can’t find is any kind of security/police/military background. pic.twitter.com/oPtb2YSpR3
— Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 11, 2020
Tonight TGP contributor Paul Blum searched for the shooter’s name, Dolloff, on the Colorado list of Registered Security Guards in Denver:
There are a number of active security guard licenses:
https://www.denvergov.org/opendata/dataset/city-and-county-of-denver-number-of-active-security-guard-licenses
But if you download the file and sort the name column alphabetically – the file is entered under “FIRST NAME LAST NAME” Format, there is no Dolloff or similar on the list. Here is the list sorted as mentioned:
What is going on? Do the police have evidence the shooter was a security guard and was not aligned with the radical and violent Antifa?