https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/weird-reports-killer-trump-supporter-denver-security-guard-not-registered-colorados-security-guard-database/

A local news producer and their bodyguard were taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during dueling rallies in Denver on Saturday.

All initial reports had indicated that it was a conflict between Antifa and conservatives, but the Denver Police later issued a statement saying that the shooter did not have any ties to the militant leftists.

Kyle Clark of 9 News, a local Denver station, tweeted on Saturday evening that one of their employees and a contractor have been arrested for the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is,” Clark tweeted.

TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: Denver Trump Supporter Was Shot and Killed By Local News Bodyguard

“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is.” https://t.co/7PMWtLlhcJ — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 11, 2020

However, the producer was not arrested, but was taken into custody as a person of interest.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Denver Police said that “the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.”

“Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the Denver Police tweeted.

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

The names of the two people in custody have not yet been released.

Antifa celebrated in the street at the news of a Trump supporter being shot.

A video of the ghastly murder celebration was captured by photographer Joseph A. Camp.

“One less white f-cking supremacist! F-ck yeah! Right in the f-cking dome! F-ck yeah,” an extremist shouts in the shocking and horrific footage.

Regarding affiliation. I lightened the arrest video. Do Trump supporters wear masks? pic.twitter.com/9feHdOuo87 — Joseph A. Camp (@JoeyCamp2020) October 11, 2020

[embedded content]

The police claim the shooter was not aligned with Antifa or BLM but other reports on the Internet suggest this may not be the case.

So the Denver @9NEWS security shooter, Matthew Robert Dolloff, now arrested for murder has quite the Facebook post history. From [email protected] the Police (FTP), to sharing Occupy Denver/ Democrats, to his [email protected] Trump.

What I can’t find is any kind of security/police/military background. pic.twitter.com/oPtb2YSpR3 — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 11, 2020

Tonight TGP contributor Paul Blum searched for the shooter’s name, Dolloff, on the Colorado list of Registered Security Guards in Denver:

There are a number of active security guard licenses:

https://www.denvergov.org/opendata/dataset/city-and-county-of-denver-number-of-active-security-guard-licenses

But if you download the file and sort the name column alphabetically – the file is entered under “FIRST NAME LAST NAME” Format, there is no Dolloff or similar on the list. Here is the list sorted as mentioned:

What is going on? Do the police have evidence the shooter was a security guard and was not aligned with the radical and violent Antifa?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

