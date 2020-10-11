https://noqreport.com/2020/10/11/whats-happening-to-america-in-2020/

SUPERNATURAL

Ephesians 6:12

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

INTERNATIONAL

China, Iran and our enemies abroad are actively spreading disinformation to support the candidacy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. China is behind BLM/Antifa riots. U.S. Department of Justice has just seized websites operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Their purpose is to replace Donald Trump with a weak American president whom they can manipulate like they did Barack Obama.

DOMESTIC

Democrats

The Democrat Party has adopted the nuclear option—the most drastic or extreme response possible to a particular situation—in which they win the 2020 presidential election or else they fall back into guerrilla warfare and continue to foment insurrection.

Republicans

The Grand Old Party of Abraham Lincoln has been put on the defensive by a pre-planned pandemic, riots in the streets and psychological warfare for which we were neither prepared nor emotionally equipped for such a war of attrition. We long for the good old days while the other side plots everything from violence to gaslighting.

INDIVIDUALS

Both elderly and young people today are confronted with a threat like none other in our lifetimes. This is not just another election. Mail-in ballots have guaranteed we will not know the election results on November 3rd or anytime soon thereafter. Be prepared for a grueling ordeal way beyond Bush v. Gore in 2000.

NOW IS THE TIME THAT COUNTS MOST

Be active in sharing with your family, your friends, your community and as far afield as possible by all means including via social media that this is the existential threat that will not just go away after election day. If Joe Biden / Kamala Harris and the Democrats win, they will pack the Supreme Court with a super-majority of liberals, they will weaken America in appeasement of their foreign government co-conspirators and they will continue to make the United States of America unrecognizable to those who trace our national heritage of freedom and liberty back to 1776. The greatest nation in the history of the world will have crumbled from within.

IT’S NOT ABOUT ISSUES—IT’S ABOUT NATIONAL SURVIVAL

Donald Trump and Mike Pence are the embodiment of all that has made America America. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are puppets of an evil worldwide onslaught to destroy our right to live our life and to abide by our faith as we see fit. The denial of civil liberties and micromanaging of our everyday lives is what continues to lie in store with no end in sight if the political left steals this election.

WE HAVE ONLY ONE CHANCE TO GET THIS RIGHT

Don’t hesitate. Millions of ballots are already irretrievably in the postal system or delivered. The more people we can reach now, the better to fend off an unmitigated disaster. There is an overwhelming enthusiasm among Trump supporters and a cool calculated pre-planned disruption of our constitutional electoral process by the nefarious forces lurking in the darkness propping up Biden.

WHAT WE DO NOW WILL DETERMINE IF WE REMAIN THE LAND OF THE FREE AND HOME OF THE BRAVE

The only shame is in surrendering our rights without a fight. Our heritage as descendents of men and women who stood up to a foreign power to declare our independence still flows within our veins.

PATRICK HENRY

Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death!

