https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/520528-whitmer-says-michigan-votes-will-not-be-announced-by-an-artificial

Michigan Gov. Gretchen WhitmerGretchen WhitmerSunday shows preview: Trump, top Republicans recover from COVID-19; stimulus bill remains in limbo Suspect in Whitmer kidnap plot was pardoned in Delaware last year Bond set at million for two men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor MORE (D) said Sunday that the results of the state’s election will not be announced before “artificial deadlines” set by “people with political agendas.”

The Michigan governor declined to tell CBS’s “Face The Nation” how long it will take for the state to determine the official results of this year’s election.

“Michigan will be able to announce results, but we are not going to have artificial deadlines set by, you know, people with political agendas,” she said. “We’re gonna get this right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be soon after polls close,” she added. “I’m not gonna put a number on it, but we’re gonna get it right.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) has said the battleground state that President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE won in 2016 will not be able to report the election results on Nov. 3.

Election results are expected to be delayed this year as a record number of people complete mail-in ballots to avoid going to polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer also responded to a CBS poll that found half of Trump’s supporters think they should monitor voting places.

“We are prepared to make sure this election goes smoothly,” she said. “We’re gonna keep people safe as they go to the polls, and we will not tolerate anyone who’s trying to interfere with someone’s ability to safely vote.”

When asked about potential violence on Election Day, Whitmer said, “I’m not worried, but we are preparing to make sure we do everything we can to keep people safe.”

VIOLENCE ON ELECTION DAY? “I’m not worried, but we are preparing to make sure we do everything to keep people safe,” says @govwhitmer of keeping voters safe at the ballot box on #ElectionDay in light of the foiled abduction plot against her pic.twitter.com/qfL7GgKMMH — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 11, 2020

Last week, the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap the governor, charging 13 members of a militia group, which was part of a plan to raid the state Capitol in Lansing.

Updated at 11:36 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

