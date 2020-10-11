https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/death-toll-soars-as-armenia-azerbaijan-conflict-escalates-this-is-a-fight-against-jihadists.html/

Will the world ignore a second Armenian genocide at the hands of jihadis? One and half million Armenians Christians were ethically cleansed, slaughtered by the Islamic Ottoman empire. Turkey refuses to recognize or even acknowledge the genocide, let alone apologize. The silence and sanction surrounding the Armenian genocide makes a continuation of their Islamic slaughter inevitable.

On the fourth of April 1915, Ottoman authorities rounded up, arrested, and deported from Constantinople (now Istanbul) to the region of Angora (Ankara), 235 to 270 Armenian intellectuals and community leaders, the majority of whom were eventually murdered. The genocide was carried out during and after World War I and implemented in two phases—the wholesale killing of the able-bodied male population through massacre and subjection of army conscripts to forced labour, followed by the deportation of women, children, the elderly, and the infirm on death marches leading to the Syrian Desert.

Fast forward to the present. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked.

The region of Nagorno-Karabakh lies inside Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (WTOP)

Death toll soars as Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict escalates: ‘This is a fight against jihadists’ Bodies and buildings continue to be blown to bits, and fears of a large-scale humanitarian disaster is looming By Hollie McKay | Fox News US, France and Russia step up efforts to get a cease-fire before it becomes a magnet for terrorist. Ever since tensions flared up again late last month, everything from rockets to missiles to munitions continues to crack in and around Nagorno-Karabakh — the hotly fought-after land parcel bordering Christian-dominant Armenia and Muslim-majority Azerbaijan. And there is little reprieve in sight, with both countries accusing each other of having triggered the renewed clashes. “It is a full-scale war with all its elements. Heavy fighting on the frontline along with a humanitarian crisis in almost the whole territory,” Varuzhan Geghamyan, a 29-year-old researcher in Stepanakert, told Fox News. “Twice, I have seen cluster bombs not far away from our car while driving. There are many unexploded bombs on the streets of Stepanakert and Shushi.” He described the eruption as “unprecedented,” charting it as a “fight against the jihadists” — and one that has propelled the populous underground. The region is mostly populated by ethnic Armenians — sometimes referred to as Armenian “separatists.”[…] The once small but imperial capital, defined by homes carved in ancient stones and wide streets stretching out into teal horizons, is now something of a smoldering heap, with chunks of neighborhoods reduced to ruin and buildings left to blister and burn. SYRIAN REBELS REPORTEDLY SENT TO FIGHT IN AZERBAIJAN-ARMENIA CONFLICT “Chaotic shelling of Stepanakert by Azerbaijani army continuous for already 11 days. So almost whole civilian life is fully conducted in bomb shelters, which resulted in a new humanitarian crisis,” Geghamyan lamented.

placeholder Some say that it is not only Stepanakert that is being strangled, but that their small villages and desolate farmlands have become fatally wounded places too – and even when they drive to the very edges of their towns, they’re forced to wrangle war from the sky. “There has been so much damage to private property – we are trying to record all losses, but the volume is just too high. It’s already in the tens of millions in damages,” said Artak Beglaryan, a 32-year-old human rights defender. “We are seeing the use of banned weaponry – like very large cluster bombs – and many human losses because of this. People are scared, they have gone underground, or they are fleeing to IDP camps or to become refugees in Armenia. Even far from frontlines, people are dying.” Beglaryan, himself having lost his eyesight after stepping on a landmine as a child, called — somewhat darkly — for the world not to “turn a blind eye” to the ignited conflict. Nonetheless, displacement camps are fast filling with weeping women and small children, still craning their necks and staring into the dark sky – waiting for something to fall.

