https://jordanschachtel.substack.com/p/cdc-85-of-covid-19-patients-report

An underreported, recently-published CDC study adds to the pile of evidence that cloth masks or other forms of mandated face coverings only contribute negatives to our COVID-19 problem. The study also displays — despite the constant accusations of widespread misbehavior from public health officials — that Americans are adhering to mask wearing, but mask wearing is not doing us any good.

The CDC study, which surveyed symptomatic COVID-19 patients, has found that 70.6% of respondents reported “always” wearing a mask, while an additional 14.4% say they “often” wear a mask. That means a whopping 85% of infected COVID-19 patients reported habitual mask wearing. Only 3.9% of those infected said they “never” wear a face covering.

The study offers insight into the reality that tens of thousands of Americans are acquiring COVID-19 on a daily basis despite overwhelming adherence to mask wearing. Masks simply aren’t working to “slow the spread” or “stop the spread.” The study also dismisses “public health experts’” claims from individuals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and others that Americans are not following the guidance being disseminated by the CDC and other disease control agencies.

Americans are following the CDC guidance. It’s just not working.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the symptomatic group (left) mirrors the control group (right). The study fails to provide any evidence that COVID-19 infection protection is associated with mask wearing. In fact, given the lack of separation between the symptomatic group and the control group, it provides evidence that masks do absolutely nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The study directly contradicts mask assertions advanced by CDC director Robert Redfield, who claimed in a recent hearing that a cloth mask is “more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield makes it as clear as he can: “This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”

The CDC study has been cherry picked by the COVID panic class to attempt to further shut down society.

The study highlights the reality that people who go out more tend to increase their risk of acquiring COVID-19 (or any other contagious illness). This is common sense, and it is the reality of a society that involves interacting with other human beings. Sure, the “safest” way to shield yourself from a virus with a 99.8% recovery rate is to never interact with anyone ever again, but that’s preposterous as a long term standard of living. And still, the vast majority of novel coronavirus transmission occurs in the home.

I found a gem of a file buried in Utah’s data file and not highlighted on their dashboards: KNOWN confirmed #COVID19 cases by source of transmission. Given the panic their Governor & health directors tout on the airwaves daily you might think BIG gatherings were to blame. WRONG.

There is no evidence anywhere in the world that masks are related to slowing or stopping COVID-19 transmission. Moreover, there’s plenty of evidence that universal mask wearing or mask mandates contribute countless negatives to society. Here’s but a few examples from cognitive scientist Mark Changizi:

1/ BREATHING The study showed that usage of a face mask leads to… (a) Increased rebreathing of expelled carbon dioxide. (b) Significant increase in respiration, increased respiratory rate, and hyperventilation. Mark Changizi @MarkChangizi 2/ FISH OUT OF WATER “Sure, they reduce the rate of air flow, but airflow schmairflow!” Mandatory rules to cover your breathing entryways should be treated with skepticism. Breathing, and the rate at which it can occur, are fairly central to living.

2/ HEART (c) Increased heart rate. (d) Increase in Co2 in the blood. (e) Hypoxemia: which is an abnormal decrease in the partial pressure of oxygen in the arterial blood. (f) A hypercapnia, which is an increase in the pressure of Co2 in the blood. Mark Changizi @MarkChangizi 10/ SMOTHER The folks who don’t like face masks enough to avoid such occupations have a variety of reasons for this, including ~ can’t psychologically handle a face mask, feeling smothered ~ panic attacks, & can’t wear it without severe distress ~ out of breath more easily

3/ COGNITIVE & MOTOR (g) General cognitive decline. (h) Greater difficulty in psychomotor tasks. [Something I have talked about in the sub-thread below.] Mark Changizi @MarkChangizi 0/ <thread> Masks prevent wearers from seeing down, a view that includes their own bodies and floor in the periphery. Accordingly, face masks raise the risk of physical injury from falls etc. Among many other risks, these injuries must be factored in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

