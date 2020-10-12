https://hannity.com/media-room/abolish-jail-kaepernick-says-us-must-abolish-prisons-in-order-to-eliminate-white-supremacy/

Out-of-work quarterback Colin Kaepernick escalated his list of demands to promote “racial justice” in America over the weekend; saying the United States must now “abolish prisons” to “eliminate white supremacy.”

“To be clear, the abolition of these institutions is not the absence of accountability but rather the establishment of transformative and restorative processes that are not rooted in punitive practices. By abolishing policing and prisons, not only can we eliminate white supremacist establishments, but we can create space for budgets to be reinvested directly into communities to address mental health needs, homelessness and houselessness, access to education, and job creation as well as community-based methods of accountability. This is a future that centers the needs of the people, a future that will make us safer, healthier, and truly free,” writes Kaepernick.

“Over the next month, my hope is that you, the reader, will have confronted the white supremacist underpinnings of policing and prisons and the state-sanctioned oppression, destruction, and execution of Black and Indigenous people and people of color,” he adds.

GAME OVER: Kaepernick SNUBBED by Team After Refusing to STAND posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.18 The Seattle Seahawks reportedly gave Colin Kaepernick the boot from pre-season training after the out-of-work quarterback flat-out refused to quit his national anthem protest; adding they were “deciding” whether to offer the athlete a job for the upcoming season. According to Fox News, the former 49er was contacted by the Seahawks weeks ago about a possible visit to the team’s headquarters for tryouts. Inside sources say the trip was canceled after officials demanded Kaepernick remain standing during the US national anthem “The team reportedly asked Kaepernick if he would continue his protest if he was signed to the NFL again and he was ‘unwilling to give that assurance to them,’” writes Fox. Kaepernick made national headlines throughout the 2016 season when he kicked-off the trend of player protests during the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’ “The NFL should have suspended him for one game and he would have never done it again,” Trump told Sean Hannity last October. “They could have then suspended him for two games and they could have suspended him again if he did it a third time, for the season, and you would never have had a problem.” GAME OVER: Kaepernick’s Possible Return to the NFL Takes a MAJOR HIT posted by Hannity Staff – 5.11.18 Colin Kaepernick’s potential return to the National Football League hit a major roadblock this week, with the once-interested Seattle Seahawks reportedly ditching their efforts to hire the protesting player. Kaepernick -widely credited with starting the trend of professional athletes taking a knee during the US anthem back in 2016- was disinvited from the Seahawks training session earlier this year after he refused to say whether he planned on continuing his protests into the next season. According to one ESPN reporter, the Seattle Seahawks are “no longer” interested. “Seahawks expressed interest in Kaepernick this off-season, but he no longer appears to be in their plans.” Colin Kaepernick and his attorneys took depositions in his collusion grievance from Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll today and from GM John Schneider on Wednesday, per source. Seahawks expressed interest in Kaepernick this off-season, but he no longer appears to be in their plans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2018 The former 49ers quarterback has been struggling to return to the league after his on-field protests made national headlines; accusing President Trump and NFL officials of “colluding” to keep him off the rosters.

