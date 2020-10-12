https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/saying-running-senate-confused-joe-biden-tells-ohio-voters-go-website-doesnt-exist-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Toledo, Ohio to deliver remarks on the economy.

On his way to Toledo, Biden forgot Mitt Romney’s name and called him “some Mormon guy, the governor.”

Then he said he’s “running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”

At the end of his speech, Biden told voters to go to a website that doesn’t exist as he coughed into his hand.

This man is unfit for office.

WATCH:

After saying he’s running for Senate, a confused Joe Biden tells voters to go to https://t.co/TTd1C2F56c, which is not a real website. pic.twitter.com/wYnlQ3AE9E — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

