Supreme Court nominess Amy Coney Barrett and six of her seven children entered the US Capitol Building moments ago for the first day of her US Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

Amy Comey Barrett’s youngest child with Down Syndrome stayed at home today.

Here is her opening statement for Monday.

